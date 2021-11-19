CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Sueker scores 25 to lift North Dakota past Troy 74-72

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 7:22 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Mitchell Sueker had a career-high 25 points as North Dakota beat Troy 74-72 on Friday in the Paradise Classic.

Sueker shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Matt Norman had 13 points for North Dakota (2-1). Caleb Nero added 12 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had nine rebounds.

Efe Odigie had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (2-2). Kieffer Punter added 15 points. Duke Deen had 12 points and six assists.

