Styles scores 19 to lift UMES over Fordham 75-73 in 2OT

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:54 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Styles had 19 points as Maryland Eastern Shore narrowly defeated Fordham 75-73 in double overtime on Friday night.

Styles hit 13 of 15 free throws.

Dom London had 18 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-2). Da’Shawn Phillip added 11 points.

Darius Quisenberry had 25 points for the Rams (2-2). Antonio Daye Jr. added 20 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Chuba Ohams had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Antrell Charlton had four points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.

Daye made a layup for Fordham with 1.1 seconds left in the first OT to make it 68-all and for a second overtime.

