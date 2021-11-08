CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Stanford begins 2021-22 campaign against Tarleton St.

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Tarleton St. (0-0) vs. Stanford (0-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford begins the season by hosting the Tarleton St. Texans. Tarleton St. went 10-10 last year, while Stanford ended up 14-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last year. The Cardinal offense put up 71.8 points per matchup en route to a 4-2 record against non-Pac-12 competition. Tarleton St. went 0-3 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

