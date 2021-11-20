CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » St. Thomas (MN) takes…

St. Thomas (MN) takes on Niagara

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Thomas (MN) (1-3) vs. Niagara (1-2)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) takes on Niagara in an early season matchup. St. Thomas (MN) came up short in a 79-75 game at Youngstown State in its last outing. Niagara is coming off a 70-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Niagara’s Marcus Hammond has averaged 21 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Tommies, Anders Nelson has averaged 22.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists while Riley Miller has put up 17.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a collective unit has made 13.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up