CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » St. Thomas (MN) pays…

St. Thomas (MN) pays visit to Fordham

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Thomas (MN) (1-1) vs. Fordham (1-1)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) goes up against Fordham in an early season matchup. St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (NY) by 18 on Saturday. Fordham lost 66-60 to Manhattan on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Darius Quisenberry and Josh Colon-Navarro have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Rams scoring this season.ACCURATE ANDERS: Anders Nelson has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a team has made 13.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up