St. Pete’s takes on Wagner

St. Peter’s (0-2) vs. Wagner (2-0)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays host to St. Peter’s in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Wagner won over VCU 58-44, while St. Peter’s fell 91-70 at St. John’s.

SENIOR STUDS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alex Morales, Will Martinez, Elijah Ford and Raekwon Rogers have combined to account for 74 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.EFFECTIVE EDERT: Doug Edert has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STOUT PEACOCKS: Wagner has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

