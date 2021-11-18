CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
St. Louis hosts Mercer

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Mercer (1-2) vs. Saint Louis (3-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Mercer easily beat Life University by 28 at home in its last outing. Saint Louis lost 90-74 at Memphis in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer’s Felipe Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Bears scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alvarez has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. Alvarez has 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Louis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 103 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. The Mercer offense has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 319th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

