St. Louis begins campaign against Harris-Stowe

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Harris-Stowe vs. Saint Louis (0-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens are set to battle the Hornets of NAIA school Harris-Stowe. Saint Louis went 14-7 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 7-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens scored 82.1 points per contest in those nine contests.

