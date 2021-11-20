CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
St. John’s defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie scored 17 points apiece as St. John’s defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Saturday night. Stef Smith added 14 points, Montez Mathis scored 13 and Joel Soriano had 12 for the Red Storm. Champagnie also had 10 rebounds.

Devon Dunn scored a career-high 24 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

