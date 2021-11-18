CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
St. Joe’s faces Monmouth

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:31 PM

Monmouth (2-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-1)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s faces Monmouth in an early season matchup. Monmouth got past Lehigh by 10 on Tuesday, while Saint Joseph’s fell to Drexel on Wednesday, 78-75.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Saint Joseph’s’ Taylor Funk has averaged 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jordan Hall has put up 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. For Monmouth, George Papas has averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Walker Miller has put up 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hall has directly created 43 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 24.7 free throws per game.

