St. Joe’s faces Drexel

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Drexel (1-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-0)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel squares up against Saint Joseph’s in an early season matchup. Drexel fell 75-60 at Syracuse on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s is coming off an 80-60 win at home against Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Melik Martin have combined to score 37 percent of all Dragons scoring this season.CLUTCH CAMREN: Wynter has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 10 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among A10 teams.

