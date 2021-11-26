St. Hilaire, UNO host VMI

VMI (3-3) vs. New Orleans (2-4) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

VMI (3-3) vs. New Orleans (2-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kamdyn Curfman and VMI will battle Derek St. Hilaire and New Orleans. The junior Curfman has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. St. Hilaire, a senior, is averaging 21.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive St. Hilaire has put up 21.5 points to lead the way for the Privateers. Troy Green has complemented St. Hilaire and is producing 9.8 points per game. The Keydets have been led by Curfman, who is averaging 19 points.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Curfman has connected on 45.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 34 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Keydets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Privateers. New Orleans has an assist on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) over its past three games while VMI has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 13.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

