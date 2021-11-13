CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past Spring Hill 79-41

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire registered 17 points as New Orleans romped past Spring Hill 79-41 on Saturday.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 10 points for New Orleans (1-1). Robby Robinson added seven rebounds. Jamond Vincent had nine rebounds.

Kmani Doughty, whose 9.0 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Privateers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

David Daniels had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Beril Kabamba added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

