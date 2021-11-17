St. Francis squares up against Virginia Tech

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Virginia Tech (3-0) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis…

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Virginia Tech (3-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and Virginia Tech both look to put winning streaks together . St. Francis (Pa.) easily beat Franciscan University by 46 in its last outing. Virginia Tech is coming off a 65-39 win over Radford in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have collectively scored 47 percent of Virginia Tech’s points this season. For St. Francis (Pa.), Mark Flagg, Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Myles Thompson have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s total scoring.JUMP SHOTS FOR JUSTYN: Mutts has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted, including three makes on seven attempts over the last three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. Francis (Pa.) offense has averaged 79.1 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. Virginia Tech has not been as uptempo as the Red Flash and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 268th, nationally).

