St. Francis, McNeese St. meet in Emerald Coast Classic

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 12:31 PM

McNeese State (2-3) vs. St. Francis (NY) (0-4)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State is set to face St. Francis (NY) in the Emerald Coast Classic . McNeese State easily beat Carver College by 44 on Monday, while St. Francis (NY) is coming off of a 76-70 loss to St. John’s on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: McNeese State’s Myles Lewis, Harwin Francois and Kellon Taylor have combined to score 34 percent of all Cowboys scoring this season.EFFECTIVE EMILIEN: Patrick Emilien has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cowboys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has 36 assists on 76 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three games while McNeese State has assists on 57 of 98 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

