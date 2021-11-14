CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
St. Francis goes for first win vs Franciscan University

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Franciscan University vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (0-1)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to battle the Barons of Division III Franciscan University. St. Francis (Pa.) lost 75-72 at George Washington in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) went 1-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Red Flash put up 64.5 points per matchup across those four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

