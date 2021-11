College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Santa Clara 6 (141) at FRESNO ST. at MIAMI 5½ (136½) Dayton at…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Santa Clara 6 (141) at FRESNO ST. at MIAMI 5½ (136½) Dayton at SAN DIEGO 3½ (137½) South Alabama at KANSAS 14½ (131½) North Texas Hawaii 1½ (133½) at UIC UAB 13½ (147½) at NEW MEXICO Maryland 1½ (139½) at RICHMOND at DRAKE 2 (149½) Belmont San Francisco 12 (137½) at TOWSON at MISSISSIPPI ST. 1 (132½) Louisville NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 3½ 3 (41½) at DETROIT at DALLAS 7 7½ (51½) Las Vegas Buffalo 4½ 6 (45½) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday Tampa Bay 2½ 3 (52½) at INDIANAPOLIS at HOUSTON 2½ 2½ (44½) NY Jets Philadelphia 3½ 3½ (45½) at NY GIANTS Carolina 1 2 (42) at MIAMI at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (44) Tennessee at CINCINNATI 4½ 4½ (45) Pittsburgh Atlanta 1 1 (46½) at JACKSONVILLE LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (48) at DENVER at GREEN BAY 1½ 1 (47½) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 2½ 3 (49) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 4½ 3½ (46) Cleveland Monday at WASHINGTON +3½ 1 (46½) Seattle

