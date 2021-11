College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Pacific 1½ (134) at HAWAII at TENNESSEE 17 (136) ETSU at FLORIDA 1½…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Pacific 1½ (134) at HAWAII at TENNESSEE 17 (136) ETSU at FLORIDA 1½ (144½) Florida St. S. Dakota St. 1½ (155) at STEPHEN F. AUSTIN at DRAKE 14 (143) South Dakota at BOSTON COLLEGE 8½ (133) Fairfield at EAST CAROLINA 10½ (142½) W. Carolina at ST. BONAVENTURE 20½ (139½) Canisius at SYRACUSE 16 (144½) Drexel at VANDERBILT 7½ (137) Texas St. at SEATTLE 4 (133) Idaho St. NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 2½ (221½) San Antonio at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee Phoenix 8½ (223) at HOUSTON Golden State 5 (224½) at CHARLOTTE Brooklyn 9½ (213) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DENVER 4 (215½) Portland at LA CLIPPERS 3½ (217½) Chicago NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 13 12½ (47½) at NY JETS Tampa Bay 9½ 9½ (51) at WASHINGTON at DALLAS 9 8 (54½) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 2½ 3 (44) New Orleans at INDIANAPOLIS 10½ 10½ (47½) Jacksonville at PITTSBURGH 9 8 (42½) Detroit at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 2½ (45) Cleveland at LA CHARGERS 2½ 3 (53½) Minnesota at ARIZONA 10 10½ (44½) Carolina at DENVER 2½ 2½ (45½) Philadelphia at GREEN BAY 5½ 3½ (50) Seattle Kansas City 2½ 2½ (52) at LAS VEGAS Monday LA Rams 4 3½ (49) at SAN FRANCISCO NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -171 at OTTAWA +144 at ST. LOUIS -114 Edmonton -106 at BOSTON -207 Montreal +172 at NY RANGERS -145 New Jersey +123 at WASHINGTON -167 Pittsburgh +140 at ANAHEIM -128 Vancouver +106

