Sow, Wishart lead UC Santa Barbara over Chicago State 81-50

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:21 PM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 13 points to lead five UC Santa Barbara players in double figures as the Gauchos rolled past Chicago State 81-50 on Saturday.

Calvin Wishart added 12 points for the Gauchos (2-1). Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell each had 10.

Brandon Betson had 11 points for the Cougars (2-2). Coreyoun Rushin added seven rebounds. Jahsean Corbett had six rebounds.

