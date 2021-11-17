Southern Utah pays visit to Cal

Southern Utah (1-2) vs. Cal (1-2) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Cal…

Southern Utah (1-2) vs. Cal (1-2)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Cal in an early season matchup. Southern Utah came up short in a 70-51 game at Saint Mary’s in its last outing. Cal is coming off a 75-70 overtime home win over San Diego in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal’s Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Golden Bears points this season.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern Utah offense has averaged 80 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Cal has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66 possessions per game (ranked 278th, nationally).

