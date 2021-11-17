CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Southern Utah pays visit…

Southern Utah pays visit to Cal

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah (1-2) vs. Cal (1-2)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Cal in an early season matchup. Southern Utah came up short in a 70-51 game at Saint Mary’s in its last outing. Cal is coming off a 75-70 overtime home win over San Diego in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal’s Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Golden Bears points this season.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern Utah offense has averaged 80 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Cal has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66 possessions per game (ranked 278th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up