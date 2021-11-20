Southern takes on Nebraska

Southern (1-3) vs. Nebraska (2-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Nebraska in…

Southern (1-3) vs. Nebraska (2-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Nebraska in an early season matchup. Southern fell 71-68 at South Dakota in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off a 78-60 win at home against Idaho State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge Jr. has averaged 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists while Bryce McGowens has put up 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Jayden Saddler has averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals while Tyrone Lyons has put up 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Saddler has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. Saddler has accounted for 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Whitley has attempted 22 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cornhuskers. Nebraska has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three contests while Southern has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL CORNHUSKERS: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on just 13.4 percent of its possessions, the 14th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.3 percent of all Southern possessions have resulted in a turnover.

