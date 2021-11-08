Southern Miss begins campaign against William Carey

William Carey vs. Southern Miss (0-0) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss…

William Carey vs. Southern Miss (0-0)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA program William Carey. Southern Miss went 8-17 last year.

A YEAR AGO: Southern Miss put up 80 points and prevailed by 27 over William Carey when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Golden Eagles offense put up 58 points per contest across those five games.

