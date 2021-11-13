CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Southern hangs on for 73-70 win over Tulane

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and 11 assistants and Southern edged Tulane 73-70 on Saturday.

P.J. Byrd had 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Southern (1-1). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Brion Whitley had 11 points.

Kevin Cross had 20 points for the Green Wave (1-1). Jalen Cook added 19 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes had 12 points.

