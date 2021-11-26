Southern goes up against Tennessee St.

Southern (2-4) vs. Tennessee State (1-4) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Tennessee…

Southern (2-4) vs. Tennessee State (1-4)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Tennessee State in a non-conference matchup. Southern blew out Ecclesia by 56 at home in its last outing. Tennessee State lost 79-73 on the road to Nebraska in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyrone Lyons, Brion Whitley, Jayden Saddler and Damien Sears have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Jaguars points over the team’s last five games.LEAPING FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Tennessee State has an assist on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Southern has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars 16th among Division I teams. The Tennessee State offense has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 328th, nationally).

