CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State turns…

South Dakota State turns back Bradley 81-65 in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Dakota State topped Bradley 81-65 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Wilson hit all 10 of his free throws.

Noah Freidel had 16 points for South Dakota State. Matt Dentlinger added 13 points. Alex Arians had 11 points and seven rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 15 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up