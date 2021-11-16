CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 1:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday.

The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday.

Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America. The 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta was part of South Carolina’s No. 1-rated signing class this season.

Johnson had come off the bench in both of South Carolina’s victories this season.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Johnson brought a tenacity and toughness in her short time with the program she’ll now use in her recovery.

“They will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs,” Staley said in a statement.

South Carolina (2-0) opens its home season against rival Clemson (1-1) on Wednesday night.

