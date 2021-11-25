THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
South Alabama holds off San Diego, Townsend, 68-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:25 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler and Charles Manning Jr. scored 21 points apiece as South Alabama held off San Diego 68-67 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

San Diego appeared to have scored the go-ahead basket with a putback at 1.4 seconds on the clock but officials waved it off saying the Toreros touched the ball at the rim.

Alex Anderson and Lance Thomas each scored eight points for South Alabama (4-2).

Jase Townsend had 25 points for the Toreros (3-3). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points. Josh Parrish had 10 points.

