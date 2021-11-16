CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Smith lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 69-62

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:06 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith posted 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Chattanooga got past Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Tuesday night.

KC Hankton had 13 points for Chattanooga (3-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Darius Banks had 10 points and six assists.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Keishawn Davidson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amadou Sylla had 10 points.

