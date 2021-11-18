CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Smith leads Saginaw Valley State over W. Michigan 80-63

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:31 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Delano Smith had 23 points as Saginaw Valley State topped Western Michigan 80-63 on Thursday night.

Darnell Hoskins Jr. had 12 points for Saginaw Valley State. Tyler Witz added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (1-2). Josiah Freeman added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

