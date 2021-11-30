CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Smith leads College of Charleston over Tulane 81-77

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 22 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Tulane 81-77 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars led 77-65 with 2:18 to play but needed four free throws in the final five seconds to ensure the victory.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for College of Charleston (5-2). Fah’mir Ali added 10 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 20 points for the Green Wave (2-5). Jalen Cook added 18 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

