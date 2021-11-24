THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » SLU squares up against…

SLU squares up against Ft. Wayne

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southeastern Louisiana (3-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (2-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes up against Southeastern Louisiana in an early season matchup. Southeastern Louisiana won easily 121-79 at home against Ecclesia on Monday, while Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Minnesota on the road on Friday, 78-49.

SAVVY SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalon Pipkins, Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi and Damian Chong Qui have combined to account for 68 percent of all Mastodons scoring this season.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 90.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up