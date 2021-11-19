CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Slawson powers Furman to 81-64 victory over Radford

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 9:45 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Furman to an 81-64 victory over Radford in nonconference action Friday night.

Mike Bothwell contributed 15 points and six assists for the Paladins (3-1). Conley Garrison scored 14, Garrett Hien had 11 points and five assists. Alex Hunter, who was second on the Paladins in scoring averaging 18 points per game, missed all 10 of his shots and scored eight.

Shaquan Jules had 12 points for the Highlanders (1-3). Chyree Walker added nine rebounds.

