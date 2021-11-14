SIUE goes for first win vs Knox

Knox vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-2) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville…

Knox vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-2)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars are set to battle the Prairie Fire of Division III Knox. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville lost 67-56 on the road to Chicago State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ray’Sean Taylor has averaged 20 points, four rebounds and three steals this year for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Shaun Doss Jr. is also a key contributor, with 11.5 points and six rebounds per game.TRIPLES FOR TAYLOR: Through two games, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Cougars scored 65.4 points per contest across those five games.

