CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Sisoho Jawara carries Weber…

Sisoho Jawara carries Weber St. past Green Bay 68-58

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 20 points as Weber State beat Green Bay 68-58 in the Jersey Mike’s Classic on Sunday.

The win pushed Weber State to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 1985-86 season and was the 300th win for coach Randy Rahe.

Sisoho Jawara hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jamison Overton had 16 points for Weber State. Dillon Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Emmanuel Ansong had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (0-5). Cade Meyer added 11 points. Japannah Kellogg III had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up