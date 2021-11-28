HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Simmons lifts Abilene Christian over McMurry 89-54

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:07 AM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 14 points as Abilene Christian rolled past McMurry 89-54 on Saturday night.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (2-2). Mahki Morris added 11 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 10 points. Damien Daniels had a career-high 10 assists plus two points.

CJ LeBlanc had 13 points for the War Hawks.

