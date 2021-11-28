HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Sills lifts Arkansas St. past Kansas City 66-55

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 9:02 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills had 18 points as Arkansas State got past Kansas City 66-55 on Sunday.

Norchad Omier had 10 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas State (4-2). Markise Davis added 10 points.

Josiah Allick had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Roos (3-4).

