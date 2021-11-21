Siena hopes to end skid vs Harvard

Harvard (3-1) vs. Siena (0-4) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks to…

Harvard (3-1) vs. Siena (0-4)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Harvard. Harvard blew out MIT by 46 at home on Saturday. Siena lost 83-65 on the road against Georgetown on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Siena has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jackson Stormo, Anthony Gaines, Jayce Johnson and Nick Hopkins have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Saints scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LEDLUM: Chris Ledlum has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Siena’s Colby Rogers has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 12 of 25 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Saints have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Siena has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three games while Harvard has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 82.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.