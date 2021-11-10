CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Shumate scores 20 to…

Shumate scores 20 to carry Toledo over Valparaiso 69-61

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — JT Shumate had 20 points as Toledo topped Valparaiso 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Shumate made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Ryan Rollins had 15 points for Toledo (1-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. RayJ Dennis had six rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 16 points for Valpo (0-1). Kevion Taylor added 12 points. Trevor Anderson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up