Sherman, WVU host Bellarmine

Bellarmine (2-5) vs. West Virginia (5-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dylan Penn and Bellarmine will face Taz Sherman and West Virginia. Penn has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Sherman is averaging 21 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: West Virginia’s Sherman has averaged 20.5 points while Sean McNeil has put up 11.7 points. For the Knights, Penn has averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while CJ Fleming has put up 10.4 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Penn has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Bellarmine is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Bellarmine has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 84.8 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.2 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Bellarmine offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

