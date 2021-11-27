HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Sheppard carries Rhode Island…

Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Georgia St. 94-59

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard scored 21 points and Ishmael Leggett added 20 as Rhode Island romped past Georgia State 94-59 on Saturday.

Antwan Walker had 13 points for Rhode Island (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Martin added 12 points.

Kane Williams had 19 points for the Panthers (4-2). Jordan Rawls added 14 points. Chien-Hao Ma had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up