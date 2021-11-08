CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Shannon being held out…

Shannon being held out by Texas Tech for eligibility review

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Texas Tech’s season opener Tuesday night and be held out of games while the school reviews eligibility rules after the standout forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed,” the school said Monday. “Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed.”

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 junior who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team picked by coaches, averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He is Tech’s top returning scorer.

The Red Raiders open the season Tuesday against North Florida, the first of three home games the first seven days of the season. They will be playing their first games with Mark Adams as head coach. The top assistant replaced Chris Beard, who left to become coach at fifth-ranked Texas, his alma mater.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up