CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » SFA begins campaign against LSU-Alexandria

SFA begins campaign against LSU-Alexandria

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LSU-Alexandria vs. Stephen F. Austin (0-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Generals of NAIA member LSU-Alexandria. Stephen F. Austin went 16-5 last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Stephen F. Austin put up 97 points and won by 18 over LSU-Alexandria when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 53.5 points per matchup across those two games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up