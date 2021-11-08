SFA begins campaign against LSU-Alexandria

LSU-Alexandria vs. Stephen F. Austin (0-0) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen…

LSU-Alexandria vs. Stephen F. Austin (0-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Generals of NAIA member LSU-Alexandria. Stephen F. Austin went 16-5 last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Stephen F. Austin put up 97 points and won by 18 over LSU-Alexandria when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 53.5 points per matchup across those two games.

