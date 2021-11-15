CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Seton Hall looks to knock off No. 4 Michigan

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

Seton Hall (2-0) vs. No. 4 Michigan (2-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Michigan looks to give Seton Hall its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Seton Hall’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Butler Bulldogs 74-72 on Feb. 19, 2020. Michigan has moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Buffalo and Prairie View last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Cale, Bryce Aiken and Alexis Yetna have collectively scored 42 percent of all Pirates points this season.TERRIFIC TYRESE: Tyrese Samuel has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Michigan’s Caleb Houstan has attempted 12 3-pointers and has connected on 41.7 percent of them.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Seton Hall has held opposing teams to 46.5 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

