Seton Hall hosts Yale

Seton Hall hosts Yale

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 12:30 PM

Yale (1-0) vs. Seton Hall (1-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Seton Hall both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and giving up 71.8 per game in the process.

College Basketball

