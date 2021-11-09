Seton Hall gets 2021-22 campaign underway against FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-0) vs. Seton Hall (0-0) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two New…

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-0) vs. Seton Hall (0-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two New Jersey schools are set to face off as Seton Hall opens the season by hosting the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson went 9-15 last year, while Seton Hall ended up 14-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Knights gave up 80.3 points per game while scoring 67.2 per outing. Seton Hall went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and allowing 71.8 per game in the process.

