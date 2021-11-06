CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Seattle puts head coach…

Seattle puts head coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University has placed basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave.

Hayford was placed on leave on Friday, Seattle athletic director Shaney Fink said in a statement Saturday.

Citing unidentified sources, Stadium reported a Black player for Seattle alleged Hayford used a racial slur twice during a scrimmage Thursday. The report stated Hayford apologized Friday, but the majority of players were refusing to play for him.

Hayford has been at Seattle the previous four seasons and has a 54-55 overall record. Prior to that he was the head coach at Eastern Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor will direct the team. Victor is in his fifth year with the program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up