Seattle begins 2021-22 season against Alcorn State

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Alcorn State (0-0) vs. Seattle (0-0)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Alcorn State Braves. Alcorn State went 6-13 last year, while Seattle ended up 12-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Braves gave up 97.4 points per game while scoring 61 per outing. Seattle went 3-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.1 points and giving up 70.3 per game in the process.

