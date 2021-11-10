CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Sears leads Ohio over Belmont 92-80

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:17 AM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored a career-high 27 points as Ohio topped Belmont 92-80 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jason Carter added 20 points with 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Sears shot 10 for 11 from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Ben Vander Plas had 19 points and seven assists for Ohio. Miles Brown added 10 points.

Ben Sheppard tied a career high with 25 points for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski added 18 points and six assists. Grayson Murphy had 8 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

