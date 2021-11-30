Seabron, NC State host Nebraska

Nebraska (5-2) vs. North Carolina State (5-1) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Nebraska (5-2) vs. North Carolina State (5-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bryce McGowens and Nebraska will face Dereon Seabron and North Carolina State. The freshman McGowens has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Seabron, a junior, is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Carolina State’s Seabron has averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jericole Hellems has put up 14.8 points. For the Cornhuskers, McGowens has averaged 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Seabron has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 70.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cornhuskers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has 38 assists on 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Nebraska has assists on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all ACC teams. The Wolfpack have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.