HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » SDSU women beat No.…

SDSU women beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 at Gulf Coast Showcase

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Jackrabbits outscored UCLA 25-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead into the break. Paiton Burckhard opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and South Dakota State led by at least five points the rest of the way. Haleigh Timmer made SDSU’s last field goal with 3:37 left.

Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State (3-4), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday. Myah Selland reached 500 career rebounds. The Jackrabbits made 23 of 28 free throws.

UCLA was given a technical at the end of the third quarter and Meyer sank both free throws for a 50-46 lead.

IImar’I Thomas scored 18 points for UCLA (3-2). Jaelynn Penn and Charisma Osborne each added 15 points.

Thomas became the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Denise Curry 3,198 (1978-81) , Jordin Canada 2,153 (2014-18) and Maylana Martin 2,101 (1997-00).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up